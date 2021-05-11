Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Olin by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,636 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Olin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,300. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

OLN stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

