Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,855. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

