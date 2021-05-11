Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

CPSS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 63,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

