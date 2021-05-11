Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.69

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 54156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,257,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 547,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

