Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.69

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 54156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,257,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 547,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
