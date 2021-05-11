Constellation Software Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $66.03 Per Share (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $66.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $67.34.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,910.57.

CSU stock opened at C$1,759.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,814.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,664.13. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52 week high of C$1,921.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.28 billion and a PE ratio of 89.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.228 per share. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

