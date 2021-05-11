Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $102,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

