Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after buying an additional 49,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

