Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.66

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $21.94. Conn’s shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 252,564 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $621.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

