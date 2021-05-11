Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Director Purchases $18,400.00 in Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Director Kenneth P. Fallon III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 254,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,509.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $156.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

