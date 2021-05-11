Comparing ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

54.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.25%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.81%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -68.21% 10.28% 1.37% Chatham Lodging Trust -39.04% -10.16% -5.14%

Risk and Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.97 -$249.90 million $2.27 5.34 Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 1.89 $18.70 million $1.85 6.89

Chatham Lodging Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.