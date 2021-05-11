Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 170.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Shares of CHCT opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

