Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 405,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

NXST opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $290,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.