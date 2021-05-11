Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average is $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

