Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.86. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

