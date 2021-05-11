Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,607 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

