Comerica Bank Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln National by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $71.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

