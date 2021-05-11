Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
CABO opened at $1,742.48 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,682.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,799.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,953.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.53.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,967.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.30.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
