Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,742.48 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,682.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,799.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,953.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,967.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.30.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

