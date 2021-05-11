Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

