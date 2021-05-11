Columbia Sportswear Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $835,639.00. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,976 shares of company stock worth $22,595,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.