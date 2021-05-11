Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.28. 375,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 744,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

CCHWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

About Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

