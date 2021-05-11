Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.92.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,158 shares of company stock worth $8,175,479 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.