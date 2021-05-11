Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after buying an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.