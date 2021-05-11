Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $79.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

