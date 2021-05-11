Cobak Token (CBK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $101,988.00

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Cobak Token coin can now be bought for $6.19 or 0.00010997 BTC on major exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $17.38 million and $101,988.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.00 or 0.00661020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00066840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00242887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $656.75 or 0.01167007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.94 or 0.00744421 BTC.

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

