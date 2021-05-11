CNB Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

CNB Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 1.0% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 427,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,363. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

