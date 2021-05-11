CNB Bank Has $958,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.89. 176,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $577.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.79 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

