CNB Bank Has $752,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,481. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

