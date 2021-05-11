CNB Bank Has $383,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CNB Bank boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $562.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,565. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.56 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.31. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,559 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

