CNB Bank Buys 85 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $415.45. 668,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

