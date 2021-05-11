CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $146.41 and last traded at $151.32. Approximately 53 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 186,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.49.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.53.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 12.4% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $6,853,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 14.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

