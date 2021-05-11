Clever DeFi 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,412.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00007955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $24,412.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.00731376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00066561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00246913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.84 or 0.01158549 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.88 or 0.00724952 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

