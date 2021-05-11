Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

