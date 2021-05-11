Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLW stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.66. 231,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,374. The company has a market cap of $494.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.