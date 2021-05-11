Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 3,794,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.