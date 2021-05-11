Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 106,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,594. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

