Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Earnings Results

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

CLAR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 507,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $665.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

