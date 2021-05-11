Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 1,049,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.