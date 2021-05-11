Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.