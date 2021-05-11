Civitas Price Tops $0.0210 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $169,264.75 and $414.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026773 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004653 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004133 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,068,991 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

