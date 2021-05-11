Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,174. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

