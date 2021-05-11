Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APP. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

AppLovin stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

