Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $42,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.13.

Shares of CI stock opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

