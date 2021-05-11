Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average of $220.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.