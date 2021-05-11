CIBC Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$54.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.91.

TOY opened at C$41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 94.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.20. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$16.87 and a twelve month high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

