Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Down 0.4%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.02. 92,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 78,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

