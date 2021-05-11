Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,360 shares of company stock worth $7,465,120. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $173.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.