Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

NYSE CHH opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,704 shares of company stock worth $5,479,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

