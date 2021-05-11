Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CD. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $13.76 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after buying an additional 1,020,438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after buying an additional 225,319 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 1,261,043 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,196,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,950,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

