Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chevron were worth $86,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

CVX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

