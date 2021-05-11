ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) COO Tausif Butt Buys 10,870 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCXI opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $765.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

